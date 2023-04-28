Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 638.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.07. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

