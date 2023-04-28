Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average of $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.