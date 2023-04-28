Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $992,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 411.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

