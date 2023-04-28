Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $97.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.