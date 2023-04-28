Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,765 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 3,131,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 224,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,110,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

