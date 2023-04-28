Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,186,000 after buying an additional 180,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after buying an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,625,000 after purchasing an additional 476,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNL opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

