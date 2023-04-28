Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $743,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

