Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,352 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.