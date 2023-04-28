Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 102,933 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

BRMK opened at $4.86 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

