Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,442 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Uniti Group by 883.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 276,595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Uniti Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uniti Group

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uniti Group Stock Up 5.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on UNIT. Cowen reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $742.01 million, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

