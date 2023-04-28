Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,950 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

