Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 45,224 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 4,425.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,224 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 291.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 4.7 %

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

