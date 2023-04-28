Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 8.4 %

FCN opened at $181.63 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

