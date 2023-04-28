Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

SEDG opened at $289.15 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.32. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 175.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

