Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 61.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $92.06 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.