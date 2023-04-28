Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.