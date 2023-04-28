Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.