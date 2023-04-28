Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Medifast by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Medifast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medifast by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Medifast Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MED opened at $89.89 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.65.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.52. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The firm had revenue of $337.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

