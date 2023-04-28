Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -24.61%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

