Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

