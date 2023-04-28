Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $171,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

