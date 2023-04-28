Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 27,936.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after buying an additional 1,424,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 64.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,073,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after purchasing an additional 420,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 237.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

