Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Timken by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Price Performance

TKR stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

