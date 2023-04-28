Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,365 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,365 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 301,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $11.88 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.