Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 74.5% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,087.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

