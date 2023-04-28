Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $168.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.34. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

