Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Westlake by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Further Reading

