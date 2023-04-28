Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of TXG opened at $51.36 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

