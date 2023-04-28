Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

