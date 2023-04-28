Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE OMF opened at $38.88 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.