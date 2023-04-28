O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.