Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.43 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

