OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $48.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

