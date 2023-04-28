Oppenheimer Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $80.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

NYSE PHM opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

