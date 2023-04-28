Oppenheimer Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $330.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $305.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average is $252.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

