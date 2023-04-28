Oppenheimer Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will earn $9.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.38. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.82. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $305.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

