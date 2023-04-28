PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

