Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.57.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

