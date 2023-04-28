Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,580,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 478,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.37. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 300,182 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $798,484.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,763,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,930,354.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

