Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.9 %

POWI stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock worth $4,849,258. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Further Reading

