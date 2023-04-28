Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

