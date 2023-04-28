Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 6,026 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 695.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 922,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 806,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Price Performance

CD stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.