Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,038 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 201,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SONO stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Sonos had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $672.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading

