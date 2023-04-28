Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,235 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,235 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,811 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 537,316 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 393,216 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,756 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.59. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Articles

