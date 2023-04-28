Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.91. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

