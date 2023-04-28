Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after buying an additional 1,789,569 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.