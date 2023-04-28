Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average is $166.97. The company has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
