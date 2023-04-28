Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,279 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.