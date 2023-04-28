Profund Advisors LLC Buys 6,007 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $8,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter worth $10,052,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter worth $5,728,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

Wipro Profile

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

