Profund Advisors LLC Buys 7,057 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,320,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,582,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 956,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,111,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 859,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

